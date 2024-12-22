Entertainment

Divyanka Tripathi to Karan Patel: 8 TV stars making a comeback in 2025

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi has been absent from TV for a long time. According to media reports, she is ready to make a comeback with a TV show.

Karan Patel

Karan Patel has been away from the world of TV for quite some time. According to media reports, he is going to make a comeback on TV soon.

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh was last seen in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'. Now she is going to make a comeback soon with the show 'Mannat'.

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar took a break from shows after pregnancy. It is being claimed that she is now ready to make a comeback.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget has been missing from TV for a long time, but now she is ready to make a powerful comeback.

Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon was last seen in the show 'Barsatein'. It is being said that he will now be seen in a hit show in 2025.

Tina Datta

Tina Datta was last seen in a show in 2023. Now it is being said that she will make a comeback in a TV show in 2025.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna was seen in the TV show Anupamaa, but he left the show in 2024. Now it is being said that he has been approached for a cooking show.

