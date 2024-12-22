Divyanka Tripathi to Karan Patel: 8 TV stars making a comeback in 2025

Entertainment
Divyanka Tripathi has been absent from TV for a long time. According to media reports, she is ready to make a comeback with a TV show.
Karan Patel has been away from the world of TV for quite some time. According to media reports, he is going to make a comeback on TV soon.
Ayesha Singh was last seen in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'. Now she is going to make a comeback soon with the show 'Mannat'.
Dipika Kakar took a break from shows after pregnancy. It is being claimed that she is now ready to make a comeback.
Jennifer Winget has been missing from TV for a long time, but now she is ready to make a powerful comeback.
Kushal Tandon was last seen in the show 'Barsatein'. It is being said that he will now be seen in a hit show in 2025.
Tina Datta was last seen in a show in 2023. Now it is being said that she will make a comeback in a TV show in 2025.
Gaurav Khanna was seen in the TV show Anupamaa, but he left the show in 2024. Now it is being said that he has been approached for a cooking show.
