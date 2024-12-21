Bigg Boss 18: Did You Know? Shrutika Arjun gave her whole reality show prize money; read on

Shrutika Arjun has won hearts after joining Bigg Boss 18. Audiences love her great game and attitude. Show presenter Salman Khan has praised Shrutika several times. Another thing that has struck everyone is her warmth and loving demeanour. 

First Published Dec 21, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

Shrutika Arjun has been winning hearts since entering the Bigg Boss 18 house. The audience well receives her outstanding performance and manner towards everyone. Even the show's presenter, Salman Khan, has often praised Shrutika. However, one thing has struck everyone about Shrutika Arjun: her loving personality and friendliness. 

But are you aware that Shrutika Arjun has always been helpful to people in need in our society? It has now been discovered that the actress is a humanitarian who enjoys helping people. Shrutika Arjun won the show 'Cooku with Comali' and did not save a single rupee for herself. Instead, she gave her whole reward money. Shrutika has been proven to have contributed money to orphans and educational institutions. 

In addition, she once volunteered to assist victims of a storm in Tamil Nadu. She visited the devastated areas and fed the entire village. She also provided cash assistance to people to purchase food and other necessities until normalcy was restored.  

In addition, Shrutika has vowed to help five individuals each month. She helps pay for their schooling and donates to various hospitals. She also contributes monthly money, supplies, food, and notebooks to orphans. 

These acts demonstrate Shrutika Arjun's goodwill and expose her as a pure-hearted, non-selfish person who believes in the development of everybody.  Shrutika Arjun is one of the strongest competitors on Bigg Boss 18 right now, and people regard her as a potential winner. 

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colours Television. Salman Khan, a Bollywood celebrity, presents the show.

