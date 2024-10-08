Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee to join show as first wild card contestant

    Amidst the ration battles in Bigg Boss 18, rumors are swirling about the first wild card contestant's entry. Media reports suggest it's none other than Vivian Dsena's ex-wife, Vahbiz Dorabjee.

    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

    Salman Khan's highly anticipated show, Bigg Boss 18, has premiered. The 18 contestants have spent their first day in the Bigg Boss house. Reports suggest that the house transformed into a battleground on the first day, with fights among contestants over rations. Meanwhile, there's a new update about the show. It's being said that the first wild card contestant will be entering the house soon. This contestant's entry could spell trouble for one of the housemates. Let's find out who it is.

    Who is Bigg Boss 18's First Wild Card Contestant?
    According to media reports, the name of Bigg Boss 18's first wild card contestant has been revealed. The buzz is that it's none other than Vivian Dsena's ex-wife, Vahbiz Dorabjee. Vivian and Vahbiz divorced in 2021. It's being said that Vahbiz Dorabjee's entry into the Bigg Boss house will create quite a stir. It will be interesting to see how Vivian reacts to seeing Vahbiz.

    About Vivian Dsena's First Wife, Vahbiz Dorabjee
    Vivian Dsena started his acting career with Ekta Kapoor's show Kasamh Se. He played a vampire in the show, which brought him immense popularity. It was during this show that he met Vahbiz Dorabjee. After dating for a few years, they became friends and decided to get married.

    The couple tied the knot in 2013. However, their relationship began to deteriorate a few years into the marriage. Eventually, the couple divorced in 2021. Vahbiz hasn't remarried yet, but Vivian married Nouran Aly in 2022. He also converted to her religion.

