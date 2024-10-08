Entertainment

Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav and 3 others summoned by Delhi Police

Delhi Police summons 5 people

The Delhi Police have summoned YouTuber Elvish Yadav, comedian Bharti Singh, and three others concerning the HiBox investment scam which defrauded over 30,000 individuals.

The reason

The authorities have summoned them for allegedly advertising and encouraging investment in the HIBOX mobile application. 

Names involved in the fraud case

Saurav Joshi, Abhishek Malhan, Purav Jha, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Lakshay Choudhary, Adarsh Singh, Amit, and Dilraj Singh Rawat. 

Rs 500-crore stock trading app scam

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit (IFSO) apprehended a 30-year-old Chennai resident about the Rs 500-crore stock trading app scam. 

The fraud

The HIBOX app guaranteed daily returns of 1 to 5%, or almost 30 to 90% of monthly returns. 

The fraud

The app first paid the payments, but later withheld the funds for various reasons.

