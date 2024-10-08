Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emraan Hashmi suffers neck injury on the sets of his upcoming film 'Goodachari 2'

    A photo of Emraan Hashmi's injury showing him bleeding has gone viral on social media.

    
    Actor Emraan Hashmi sustained a neck injury while filming an intensive action scene in Hyderabad for his forthcoming Goodachari 2 flick. The actor injured himself during a jump routine, resulting in a serious cut. A photo of the injury, showing him bleeding, has gone viral on social media, sparking fears among supporters.

    The injury pictures

    Emraan Hashmi was filming in Hyderabad at the time of the event, but no substantial production delays have been reported. The actor has not yet released an official comment regarding the injury. 

    About Goodachari 2

    In 'Goodachari 2', Adivi Sesh plays the lead role. Goodachari 2 is the highly awaited sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster Telugu film Goodachari, which starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

    Professional front

    Emraan last appeared in the Disney + Hotstar series Showtime. Sumit Roy created the show, which featured Mouni Roy, Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Naseeruddin Shah.

    About Emraan Hashmi

    Emraan Hashmi is a renowned Indian film actor known for his versatility and captivating performances. Born on March 24, 1979, in Mumbai, India, he debuted in Bollywood with "Footpath" (2003). His career spans over two decades, showcasing his range in romantic dramas, thrillers, and crime films. His performances have earned critical acclaim and commercial success.

    Notable Films:

    1. "Murder" (2004)
    2. "Gangster" (2006)
    3. "Jannat" (2008)
    4. "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai" (2010)
    5. "The Dirty Picture" (2011)
    6. "Shanghai" (2012)
    7. "Hamari Adhuri Kahani" (2015)
    8. "Azhar" (2016)

    Awards and Recognition:

    1. Filmfare Award nominations
    2. IIFA Award wins
    3. Zee Cine Award wins

