Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga reveals astrologer warned Sidhu Moosewala before death, Read more

    In a shocking revelation on Bigg Boss 18, Tajinder Bagga claims an astrologer warned Sidhu Moosewala about a looming threat before his tragic murder.
     

    Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga reveals astrologer warned Sidhu Moosewala before death, Read more NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 10:57 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

    The tragic murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022 sent shockwaves through his fanbase and the music industry. Recently, political leader Tajinder Bagga, currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 18, made a startling revelation regarding the late singer’s untimely death. During an episode of the reality show, Bagga claimed that an astrologer had forewarned Moosewala about an imminent threat to his life and advised him to leave the country.

    According to Bagga, a close friend of his, who is an astrologer, had informed Moosewala of the danger he faced. The astrologer allegedly urged him to exit India as soon as possible, a warning that resonated with the singer. Reports indicate that Moosewala was indeed contemplating leaving the country but tragically did not have the opportunity to do so. Just eight days after this warning, the singer was shot dead in a gang-related incident in Jawaharke village, Mansa district.

    This revelation has reignited discussions about the circumstances surrounding Moosewala’s death, which shocked fans worldwide. Known for his impactful lyrics and unique music style, Moosewala had garnered immense popularity, particularly among the youth.

    ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga shares how Smriti Irani helped him win over his girlfriend's father, Read more

    Bagga’s claims have added another layer of intrigue to the ongoing narrative of Moosewala’s life and death. In the same Bigg Boss episode, tensions flared between Bagga and fellow contestant Rajat Dalal over a past controversy, showcasing the high-drama atmosphere of this season.

    Bigg Boss 18 has assembled a diverse roster of contestants, including Shilpa, Nyrra Banerji, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and many others, competing for the coveted trophy. As the season unfolds, viewers are keen to see how these dynamics play out, particularly with Bagga’s shocking insights into Moosewala’s tragic fate.

    Sidhu Moosewala’s legacy continues to resonate, and with such revelations surfacing, the conversation around his life and the impact of his work remains as relevant as ever.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Who is Tajinder Pal Bagga? BJP leader now part of Salman Khan's reality show

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS]

    70th National Film Awards: Presidenr Draoupadi Murmu felicitate winners in New Delhi NTI

    70th National Film Awards: President Droupadi Murmu to felicitate winners in New Delhi

    Actress Pooja Gandhi urges to teach skills in government colleges Rural Skill Development programs vkp

    'Teach skills in govt colleges': Actress Pooja Gandhi urges for Rural Skill Development programs

    70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty, Yash and others win big! Winners full list here NTI

    70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty, Yash and others win big! Winners full list here

    'Magical' terms Pakistani actress Hania Aamir after attending Diljit Dosanjh's tour says, 'ek he dil hai..' RKK

    'Magical' terms Pakistani actress Hania Aamir after attending Diljit Dosanjh's tour says, 'ek he dil hai..'

    Recent Stories

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies dmn

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order anr

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order

    Amitabh Bachchan's love life: Beyond Jaya, Rekha ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan's love life: Beyond Jaya, Rekha

    BREAKING: Over 50 faculty members & senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College submit mass resignation shk

    Over 50 faculty members, doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar college submit mass resignation amid protests (WATCH)

    Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon