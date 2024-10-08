Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga reveals astrologer warned Sidhu Moosewala before death, Read more

The tragic murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022 sent shockwaves through his fanbase and the music industry. Recently, political leader Tajinder Bagga, currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 18, made a startling revelation regarding the late singer’s untimely death. During an episode of the reality show, Bagga claimed that an astrologer had forewarned Moosewala about an imminent threat to his life and advised him to leave the country.

According to Bagga, a close friend of his, who is an astrologer, had informed Moosewala of the danger he faced. The astrologer allegedly urged him to exit India as soon as possible, a warning that resonated with the singer. Reports indicate that Moosewala was indeed contemplating leaving the country but tragically did not have the opportunity to do so. Just eight days after this warning, the singer was shot dead in a gang-related incident in Jawaharke village, Mansa district.

This revelation has reignited discussions about the circumstances surrounding Moosewala’s death, which shocked fans worldwide. Known for his impactful lyrics and unique music style, Moosewala had garnered immense popularity, particularly among the youth.

Bagga’s claims have added another layer of intrigue to the ongoing narrative of Moosewala’s life and death. In the same Bigg Boss episode, tensions flared between Bagga and fellow contestant Rajat Dalal over a past controversy, showcasing the high-drama atmosphere of this season.

Bigg Boss 18 has assembled a diverse roster of contestants, including Shilpa, Nyrra Banerji, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and many others, competing for the coveted trophy. As the season unfolds, viewers are keen to see how these dynamics play out, particularly with Bagga’s shocking insights into Moosewala’s tragic fate.

Sidhu Moosewala’s legacy continues to resonate, and with such revelations surfacing, the conversation around his life and the impact of his work remains as relevant as ever.

