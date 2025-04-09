5 Simple Daily Activities to Reduce Cortisol Levels Naturally

Lifestyle
Practicing mindful breathing exercises or meditation each morning can calm your nervous system and reduce cortisol spikes.
Light to moderate exercise, such as walking, yoga, or swimming, helps lower cortisol levels while releasing feel-good endorphins.
Aim for 7–8 hours of restful sleep every night, as poor sleep increases cortisol production and exacerbates stress.
Spending time with loved ones or engaging in meaningful conversations boosts emotional well-being and reduces stress hormones.
Include foods like leafy greens, nuts, and fatty fish in your diet, as they provide essential nutrients to balance cortisol levels naturally.
