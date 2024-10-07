Bigg Boss 18: Who is Tajinder Pal Bagga? BJP leader now part of Salman Khan's reality show

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has joined the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 18, hosted by Salman Khan. Known for his outspoken political approach and controversies, Bagga’s entry into the entertainment world is bound to be intriguing as viewers explore his dynamic personality

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a notable figure in Indian politics, has entered the reality TV space as a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 18. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bagga was introduced as the fifth contestant, marking his first major step into television entertainment.

Bagga, who has a controversial political image, previously contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election. During the show's premiere, he mentioned his early involvement with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the age of four and recounted his first experience with being jailed at 14.

Who is Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga?

Born in 1985 in New Delhi, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is a key figure in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Delhi BJP. Known for his bold stances on national matters, Bagga has made his mark through a combative approach.

Bagga gained prominence as a political activist, particularly known for his direct and often provocative campaigns. He co-founded Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena, a group formed to counter what it deemed 'anti-national elements'. This group became known for its confrontational actions, targeting individuals accused of being 'anti-India'.

One of Bagga's earliest moments in the national spotlight came in 2011, when he claimed responsibility for an attack on lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan, following Bhushan's comments supporting a referendum on Kashmir.

Role in BJP

Bagga's strong presence on social media helped him gain recognition within the BJP. In 2015, he was part of the '#Super150' – a group of influencers invited by Prime Minister Modi to his residence during the Digital India launch.

He formally joined the BJP in 2017 and rose quickly through the ranks of its youth wing. Known for his active use of social media, Bagga frequently posts content critical of political opponents, which has resonated with many BJP supporters. His outspoken stance and viral posts have bolstered his popularity within party circles.

In 2020, Bagga contested the Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar but lost. Despite the defeat, he remained a visible figure in BJP campaigns, focusing on national security, Hindu nationalism, and promoting the party’s agenda.

Legal Issues and Controversies

Bagga has faced several legal challenges throughout his political career. In 2022, Punjab Police briefly detained him on accusations related to incitement and inflammatory posts on social media. An AAP leader lodged a complaint, alleging that Bagga’s statements were provocative and aimed at creating communal unrest, with specific references to his threats against Arvind Kejriwal during a protest.

His arrest sparked a significant political controversy, with BJP leaders accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of seeking political revenge. Bagga was eventually released following a public outcry.

Business Ventures

Aside from politics, Bagga is also involved in business. He owns 'T-Shirt Bhaiyya', an online store specializing in T-shirts, kurtas, jackets, home décor items, and jewellery. Recently, he announced his next venture: 'Kulhad Biryani: India's First Jhatka Biryani Brand', which aims to offer an alternative to halal meat.

