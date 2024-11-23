Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan at Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, talks about her cancer battle

The newest Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode featured Hina Khan and Salman Khan. She cried onstage as they discussed her performance experience and her struggle. See the new offer inside.

Bigg Boss actor Hina Khan made her comeback to the show's set by appearing as a guest on the most recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, which Salman Khan hosted. Something about the actor's interaction with the presenter caused her to shed tears on stage, as seen in the new promotional video distributed by Colours TV. The actor looked absolutely stunning in the silver sequined outfit that she wore.

A regular cast member of Bigg Boss, Hina has been a contestant on the show since the eleventh season of the competition. This time, when she arrived as a guest and met Salman, the latter emphasised her fight against cancer and assured her that she would be alright in a short amount of time with proper treatment. During the competition, Salman, well-known for providing the candidates with words of wisdom and strength, expressed his admiration for Hina for her courageous struggle.

The 37-year-old was initially summoned to the platform by Salman, who began by saying, "Please welcome the real-life fighter, Hina Khan." She then talked about the things that the show has taught her - being resilient, strong and determined. "This beautiful journey in Bigg Boss has given me strength. The show gave me a beautiful label and now the entire world knows me as 'Sher Khan'," she said.

Salman acknowledged Hina's sentiments and referred to her cancer struggle, saying, "You are fighting every challenge." You will be OK, a thousand percent," and her eyes welled up with tears.

Hina declared in June of this year that she had been diagnosed with stage-3 breast cancer and was resolved to fight it with all of her power. She thanked her followers and well-wishers for supporting her throughout this trying period. The star continues to share her story with fans through videos of how she is dealing with chemotherapy and other issues that have arisen as a result of the difficult treatment.

