Movies releasing in December

Several highly anticipated South Indian films are set to hit the screens in December.

Robin Hood

The action crime thriller Robin Hood will be released in theaters on December 20th.

Pushpa Part 2

People are eagerly waiting for Allu Arjun's Pushpa Part 2. The film will be released on December 5th.

Marko

The action thriller 'Marko' will be released on December 20th.

UI

Upendra's UI is set to hit theaters on December 20th.

Magic

The Tamil-Telugu film Magic will be released on December 21st.

Barroz

Mohanlal's action film 'Barroz' will be released on December 25th.

Sarangapani Jathakam

The comedy film Sarangapani Jathakam will be released in theaters on December 20th.

