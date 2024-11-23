Entertainment
Several highly anticipated South Indian films are set to hit the screens in December.
The action crime thriller Robin Hood will be released in theaters on December 20th.
People are eagerly waiting for Allu Arjun's Pushpa Part 2. The film will be released on December 5th.
The action thriller 'Marko' will be released on December 20th.
Upendra's UI is set to hit theaters on December 20th.
The Tamil-Telugu film Magic will be released on December 21st.
Mohanlal's action film 'Barroz' will be released on December 25th.
The comedy film Sarangapani Jathakam will be released in theaters on December 20th.