    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's alleged boyfriend Samarth Jurel enters house; Abhishek Kumar breaks down (Video)

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya's alleged boyfriend, entered Salman Khan's show. After seeing the scenario, Abhishek Kumar burst into tears. Watch the video here

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's alleged boyfriend Samarth Jurel enters house Abhishek Kumar breaks down (Video)
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 is becoming more exciting by the day. This week, six contenders were nominated, including KhanZaadi, Soniya Bansal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Sunny Aryaa, and Sana Raees Khan. However, Soniya Bansal got eliminated before two wild card contestants were introduced and entered the house. 

    Manasvi Mamgai was the first wild card contestant to enter the programme.The commercial revealed Samarth Jurel's arrival into the Bigg Boss House, and he is labelled as Isha Malviya's current lover, which surprised and intrigued everyone. Later, he can be seen weeping uncontrollably, as Isha continues to deny dating Samarth Jurel. 

    Samarth is an Indian television actor best known for his role in Udaariyaan, in which he co-starred with Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. In addition to Samarth, BB17 House will get its second wild card entry in Manasvi Mamgai. with 2014, she made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Action Jackson. Her most recent major production was The Trail, a web series starring Kajol. Interestingly, during the debut show, Manasvi Mamgai took a step back at the last time, and lawyer Sana Raees Khan took her place.

    Aside from all of this turmoil, the producers have also released multiple promos announcing host Salman Khan's siblings Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan as the new presenters for the Sunday shows.

    The 17th edition of Bigg Boss began on October 15 with 17 popular yet controversial personalities including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mashetty.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
