    Bigg Boss 17: Delhi High Court puts 'restraining order' on 'illegal' broadcast of popular reality show

    The Delhi High Court has intervened to curb the foul and illegal streaming of Bigg Boss, a widely followed reality TV program currently in its 17th season. As reported by the renowned Indian wire news agency, the court has issued an official order to stop the unlawful dissemination of the popular reality show.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court has taken action to prevent the illegal streaming of Bigg Boss, a popular reality television show now in its 17th season. According to reports from the news agency PTI, the court has issued an order to restrict the unlawful distribution of the show's content, stating that the proliferation of websites illegally broadcasting the program poses a significant piracy threat. This piracy, the court highlighted, could result in substantial financial losses for the show's producers, the plaintiff in this case. During the court proceedings, the plaintiff explained that they broadcast the Bigg Boss show in multiple formats, including Hindi, on their television channels and on the OTT platforms.

    However, they raised concerns about several websites using "Bigg Boss" in their domain names illegally and without proper licensing to stream the program. It is a practice that poses a financial threat to their business.

    "Accordingly, the defendant nos. 1 to 5 are refrained and stopped from broadcasting, telecasting, streaming, retransmitting and hosting any episode of the Bigg Boss programme which have already been telecast or which are likely to be telecast in the near future," said Justice Prathiba M Singh in a recent interim order.

    The judge added, "If any further websites with the name Bigg Boss, are seen by the plaintiff or any other websites which are telecasting illegally. Then, the programmes of the plaintiff, an application will be filed impleading these websites. The present injunction shall accordingly extend to those websites as well."

    The court observed that the plaintiff had made a prima facie case for ex-parte injunction. It could suffer an irremediable loss if the offending websites are not curbed and restrained. The court stated, "If such mushrooming of websites, which also use the name Bigg Boss, is permitted, it would boost piracy and unauthorised dissemination, causing heavy losses to the plaintiff, which may have obtained the rights in the said event or programme after making considerable investment."

