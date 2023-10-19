Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Singham Returns: Tiger Shroff unveiled as new member of Rohit Shetty's cop squad! See FIRST look

    Singham Again, the highly anticipated sequel in the Singham series, is slated for an August release next year. This action-packed film, led by Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Rohit Shetty has successfully gathered key members of his cop universe, making it a star-studded affair with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff (in a villainous role), Deepika Padukone, and the latest addition, Tiger Shroff.

    Director Rohit Shetty has been making waves in recent headlines with his exciting announcement of the third installment in the successful Singham franchise. After the previous hits "Singham" and "Singham Returns" released in 2011 and 2014, respectively, he's gearing up for another action-packed spectacle, titled "Singham Again."

    Following his introduction of Deepika Padukone as the latest Singham, named Shakti Shetty, Rohit Shetty has now revealed another addition to the squad: ACP Satya, played by none other than Tiger Shroff! This announcement was shared by the director on his Instagram account, accompanied by an eye-catching poster of the actor.

    Rohit's cop-verse is now a star-studded ensemble of law enforcement officers, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and the newest member, Tiger Shroff.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan to star together in upcoming action thriller? Know details

