Bigg Boss 16: Who is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, the diva Ekta Kapoor is signing for 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'?

It might be exciting news for fans of the renowned TV star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Apparently, the TV and bollywood Czarina Ekta Kapoor is about to sign the well-known Indian TV actress for a lead role in the highly-awaited sequel, 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.'

There is a lot of excitement amongst the netizens and ardent fans who watch the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 since its inception. This time another new face from the tinsel town might get launched into Bollywood.

But audiences and fans, in particular, have loved the gameplay of renowned Indian TV star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who is getting tremendous support from actors and fans outside the house. It is true that now her impressive gameplay has also impressed and charmed the TV czarina Ekta Kapoor. If Ekta Kapoor is impressed by a celebrity's gameplay in the reality show, then it is true that the actor's life changes for the best.

Ekta Kapoor will be making an appearance in the show this weekend. She will be appearing with noted filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee. She would make an exclusive announcement of the sequel to the cult film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' titled 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.' Before revealing who might be the next big face of the TV industry launched by Ekta Kapoor into Bollywood. We look at who is the strongest contender Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, currently seen in Bigg Boss 16, is one of the most popular and nuanced TV stars in the Indian TV industry. She has been winning the hearts of audiences and ardent Bigg Boss fans with her strategic gameplay in the reality show. She made her big debut into the Indian TV industry with the hit iconic Indian TV show Choti Sarrdaarni (2019 - 2022). It was this show that made her a huge household name. Nimrit was among the top twelve of Femina Miss India 2018 and also won Femina Miss Manipur.

Talking about the much-awaited sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, according to a leading Indian entertainment news portal, the latest development on the film is here. A Bigg Boss 16 contestant who is also a renowned female TV starlet has got casted for it in the lead role. It is true that Ekta has roped in Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for LSD 2. Also, Nimrit has become the first finalist of Bigg Boss 16. The actress won the ticket to finale task and secured her position in the final week of the reality show.

The source within his quote to a leading Indian entertainment news portal said, "Ekta will be seen on Bigg Boss 16 today. She will enter the show to sign Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her film, LSD 2. The actress's Bollywood debut film will be with Kapoor."