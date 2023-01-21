Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A glance at the unexpected health benefits of coffee

    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Nowadays, we see how everyone loves to drink coffee. Coffee is popular amongst people who work remotely, study for their exams, or even people who always love to consume caffeine. But coffee also helps in decreasing diabetes risk, improving heart health, and curing depression.
     

    Coffee is a beverage known for its ability to boost your energy levels. Many people depend on their daily cup of joy right when they start their day or unwinding a long tiring day. While some prefer a hot cuppa coffee with milk, others prefer chilled coffee or black coffee.

    While it is so popular among people who have always loved caffeine or are just addicted to having their daily hot steaming cup of goodness that in return, only stimulates their body each day from a deep sleep. Coffee also has miraculous and startling positive effects and advantages for people who suffer from many health conditions like diabetes or depression and improves heart health.

    Did you know that drinking coffee on a daily basis offers some incredible health benefits? Here are three useful benefits of coffee you must know.

    1. Lowers Diabetes risk:

    According to the research conducted by the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee, a number of factors, which include the antioxidant effects or anti-inflammatory effects, may reduce the beginning of type 2 diabetes while drinking a cup of coffee.

    2. Improves Heart health:

    According to the Harvard study, drinking two or more cups of coffee daily could protect a person against heart failure and may lower the risk of strokes and cardiovascular diseases.

    3. Lowers the Depression risk:

    Studies have found that having a cup of coffee could be associated with a lower risk of depression. According to NIH research, drinking coffee or consuming caffeine was significantly associated with decreased risk of depression.

