Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik makes a smashing comeback in the show - WATCH

While fans might feel sad about the eviction of television star Ankit Gupta, an exciting piece of news for Abdu Rozik fans is finally here. The singer and star, who had made a temporary exit from the show last week, is coming back to the reality show.

We have always loved watching the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. Each year it surpasses the entertainment and controversy factor as well. While this time, the season has garnered abundant love and accolades from audiences and fans from the first day.

This time Bigg Boss 16 has a proper concoction of entertainment, masala, controversies, fights, love angles, budding friendships, love triangles, and so on. Audiences have been witnessing the real persona and personalities of their favorite television stars on the screens. Many renowned television celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Rahul Vaidya, and several others support their favorites by defending and applauding their gameplay on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. A piece of exciting news for all the die-hard Bigg Boss fanatics and audiences is finally here. But Abdu Rozik has become the favorite of many television stars and bollywood actors as well who have fallen in love with his heart-warming personality and spontaneity.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 extended till February 2023. Here's when Abdu Rozik might be back on the reality show - READ ON

Bigg Boss 16's Weekend Ka Vaar episode this week has been high on the entertainment quotient with a mix of masala and fun. We saw the host Salman Khan schooled Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for her behavior and Ankit Gupta's eviction. However, the fun doesn't stop here since the viewers will get the best surprise. While the renowned personality, Abdu Rozik, has become the audience and fan's favorite and strongest contestant in the show. Abdu has created a special place in the hearts of Bigg Boss fans from day one of the show. We know his temporary eviction left many fans teary-eyed last week.

Now an exciting news scoop is finally here. Apparently, the Bigg Boss fans would see the cutest and strongest contender, Abdu Rozik's re-entry in the show in tonight's episode.

The upcoming episode promo shows Abdu Rozik's smashing entry back into the house. His good friends Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia jump with joy. Both of them run to hug him. MC Stan, Sajid Khan, and other housemates get happy with Andu coming back to the show. The promo also shows Priyanka getting teary-eyed as Ankit bids adieu to the house. The duo shares an emotional moment before Ankit exits the show. A fan uploaded the promo video on his Twitter handle on December 24, 2022.

ALSO READ: Who is Sheezan Khan, Tunisha Sharma's rumored BF arrested by Mumbai Police?

On the other side, Archana and Soundarya are discussing in the promo how Priyanka projected herself as a strong contestant because of Ankit's support but managed to show everyone their strength without anyone's support and backing.