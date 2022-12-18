Bigg Boss 16 extended till February 2023. Here's when Abdu Rozik might be back on the reality show - READ ON

The popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss has been a staple part of our Indian television industry. An exciting piece of news for ardent Bigg Boss fans is finally here. Bigg Boss 16 has gotten extended till February 12, 2023.

We have always loved watching popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. Each year it surpasses the entertainment and controversy factor as well. While this time, the season has garnered abundant love and accolades from audiences and fans from the first day.

This time Bigg Boss 16 has a proper concoction of entertainment, masala, controversies, fights, love angles, budding friendships, love triangles, and so on. Audiences have been witnessing the real persona and personalities of their favorite television stars on the screens. Many renowned television celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Rahul Vaidya, and several others support their favorites by defending and applauding their gameplay on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. A piece of exciting news for all the die-hard Bigg Boss fanatics and audiences is finally here. The popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 has been given a one-month extension by makers till February 12, 2023. The sixteenth season hosted by Salman Khan, started airing on October 1, 2022. According to the format, it was supposed to run only for three months.

However, currently, Bigg Boss 16 is seeing great demand in viewership. Because of same, it has gotten extended till February. But this might be sad news for the Abdu Rozik fandom who have been cheering him from the first day. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, the cutest contestant Abdu Rozik, was seen leaving the show. A promo showed Bigg Boss asking Abdu to come out of the house. "Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye," Bigg Boss announced.

There were rumors doing the rounds that the contestant is going out of the house for two days due to medical reasons and will be back soon. Now it has been revealed that Abdu has exited the house. It is because the TV personality has got an opportunity to work on a project outside. He has left the show temporarily, but this left the housemates heartbroken. Nimrit, Shiv, MC Stan, Sajid and more were seen teary-eyed when Abdu went outside the house. The 19-year-old Tajikistan national will be making a re-entry soon. However, it will be interesting to see when the star will make a comeback in the show.