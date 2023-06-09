Bhojpuri Singer Rape Case: Babul Bihari arrested for raping minor girl in hotel; report

Bhojpuri singer Abhishek, popularly known as Babul Bihari, who enjoys over 27,000 followers on Youtube, has been arrested for allegedly raping and posting objectionable pictures of a 13-year-old girl on social media.

Police arrested a Bhojpuri singer on Thursday (June 08) for allegedly raping and posting objectionable pictures of a 13-year-old girl on social media. The accused has been identified as Abhishek (21), a Bhojpuri singer who is a native of Bihar.

As per a news agency, the Bhojpuri singer Babul Bihari has over 27,000 followers on Youtube. As per police, the accused lured and befriended a 13-year-old when he lived in the Rajiv Nagar area two-year-ago. He took her to a hotel room, raped her, and posted the minor's objectionable pictures online.

The police revealed that the minor distanced herself from the accused and did not tell anyone about the incident or him. As per a report, a senior police officer said that the accused had posted the pictures of the minor images on Instagram a few days ago.

The girl's family saw the pictures and then questioned the her about the same. The victim shared her ordeal with her family, who rushed her to the police on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered against the accused under the POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and Information Technology (IT) Act at Sector 14 police station. Subhash Boken, the police spokesperson, said that an FIR was registered as per the complaint, and the accused was arrested within hours. He added, "He was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody today."