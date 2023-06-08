Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed's 'Jaadu' avatar sparks roast fest; netizens claim 'Rohit Kaha Hai'

    Urfi Javed recently turned into a walking-talking 'Jaadu' in a recent viral video as netizens asked her "Rohit kaha hai." Scroll down to know more details about the same.

    Urfi Javed's 'Jaadu' avatar sparks roast fest; netizens claim 'Rohit Kaha Hai' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 6:20 PM IST

    Urfi Javed is always game when it is all about experimenting with her looks and style statements. Her bold fashion experiments break the internet and give enough content for entertainment tabloids and portals. 

    The actress never shies away from wearing unique outfits, even if it means getting trolled by the fashion police. While her fans and followers hail her courageous choices and free-spirited attitude, a section of netizens get offended by her wardrobe. Urfi has had social media spats with Farah Khan Ali and Chahatt Khanna.

    ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya drops photo with mystery man; sparks dating rumours

    For those unaware, Urfi was also criticised by Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey for posing topless during Laxmi Pujan. The actress has although always maintained that she lives her life on her own terms.

    Urfi was recently spotted dressed like an alien. The paps went berserk as they clicked and filmed her new avatar. The internet went mad as netizens came up with hilarious comments.

    A user commented, "Aj urfi ne sab ke muh band kar diye. Chamtkar ho gya. (Today, Urfi has shut down all the haters, this is a miracle). Another person wrote, "Yeh urfi nhi hai (This is not Urfi)."

    A netizen commented, "Aiilaaa, We are proud of roaming on roads. – Yours Alien." A user added, "Jaadu." A netizen also wrote, “Covid again." While a fan asked, "Rohit kaha hai?." Urfi’s fans dropped heart and heart-shaped-eye emojis. Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

    ALSO READ: Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer historical saga's glimpse unveiled at Tirupati temple

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 6:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Best Friends Day: 7 Iconic on-screen buddies that raised bar for friendship

    National Best Friends Day: 7 Iconic on-screen buddies that raised bar for friendship

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi engagement: Check out ring-exchange date, venue, guest list and more ADC

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi engagement: Check out ring-exchange date, venue, guest list and more

    Rajinikanth gifts THIS 'special gift' to Tamannaah Bhatia after wrapping shoot of Jailer, check it out ADC

    Rajinikanth gifts THIS 'special gift' to Tamannaah Bhatia after wrapping shoot of Jailer, check it out

    Dhoomam Is Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil's suspense thriller worth watching? Watch trailer MAH

    Dhoomam: Is Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil's suspense thriller worth watching? Watch trailer HERE

    Adipurush Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film gets GREEN flag for Censor Board without CUTS- read details RBA

    Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film gets GREEN flag for Censor Board without CUTS- read details

    Recent Stories

    Apple Vision Pro Here is why this gadget didnt impress us gcw

    Apple Vision Pro: Here's why this gadget didn't impress us

    CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts results 2023 how to check marks top district toppers list gcw

    CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts results 2023: Balasore top performing district, 78.88% students pass

    football Zinedine Zidane rejects PSG approach to replace Christophe Galtier again; sparks meme fest snt

    Zinedine Zidane rejects PSG approach to replace Christophe Galtier again; sparks meme fest

    Tennis French Open 2023: Casper Ruud geared up for Zverev challenge; says great to see German back in semi-final osf

    French Open 2023: Casper Ruud geared up for Zverev challenge; says great to see German back in semi-final

    Boxer to German Shepherd to Rottweiler: 7 best guard dogs breeds RBA

    Boxer to German Shepherd to Rottweiler: 7 best guard dog breeds

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon