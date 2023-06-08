Urfi Javed's 'Jaadu' avatar sparks roast fest; netizens claim 'Rohit Kaha Hai'

Urfi Javed recently turned into a walking-talking 'Jaadu' in a recent viral video as netizens asked her "Rohit kaha hai." Scroll down to know more details about the same.

Urfi Javed is always game when it is all about experimenting with her looks and style statements. Her bold fashion experiments break the internet and give enough content for entertainment tabloids and portals.

The actress never shies away from wearing unique outfits, even if it means getting trolled by the fashion police. While her fans and followers hail her courageous choices and free-spirited attitude, a section of netizens get offended by her wardrobe. Urfi has had social media spats with Farah Khan Ali and Chahatt Khanna.

For those unaware, Urfi was also criticised by Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey for posing topless during Laxmi Pujan. The actress has although always maintained that she lives her life on her own terms.

Urfi was recently spotted dressed like an alien. The paps went berserk as they clicked and filmed her new avatar. The internet went mad as netizens came up with hilarious comments.

A user commented, "Aj urfi ne sab ke muh band kar diye. Chamtkar ho gya. (Today, Urfi has shut down all the haters, this is a miracle). Another person wrote, "Yeh urfi nhi hai (This is not Urfi)."

A netizen commented, "Aiilaaa, We are proud of roaming on roads. – Yours Alien." A user added, "Jaadu." A netizen also wrote, “Covid again." While a fan asked, "Rohit kaha hai?." Urfi’s fans dropped heart and heart-shaped-eye emojis. Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

