    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Know how much are Anjali Arora and Awez Darbar charging for each week

    Latest news reports from various portals suggest that ace and renowned YouTuber Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora, and creative producer Mahesh Poojary might be the highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 6:36 PM IST

    The OTT version of the popular reality shows Bigg Boss is returning with its compelling second season. The show is in the headlines owing to its star-studded list. The names doing the rounds for the show are YouTuber Awez Darbar, Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora, Mahesh Poojary, Poonam Pandey and several others. But do you know who is the highest-paid contestant of this season?

    According to the latest report by several entertainment portals, Awez, Anjali, and Mahesh are said to be the highest-paid contestants in Salman Khan-hosted reality series show.

    According to reports by a leading indian entertainment portal, Anjali and Mahesh are charging Rs .15 lakhs per week owing to their huge popularity and fandom. While Awez is a popular TikTok star and social media influencer, Anjali is widely known for her stint in the reality show Lock Upp. She is quite active on Instagram and her photos often go viral in no time. She was recently in the headlines after her alleged MMS got leaked on social media. On the other hand, Mahesh is a creative producer who has worked for television, web series, and songs in the showbiz industry.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The report also added that Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi who was recently acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case might also be seen in the show. However, the makers are yet to confirm the reports of his participation. Meanwhile, Salman will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. The last season was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and it was won by Divya Agarwal. The new season is expected to go on air on June 17, 2023.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 6:44 PM IST
