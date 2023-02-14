Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Besharam Rang in Spain: Deepika Padukone hugs Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam, shares lovely moment

    In the recently released making video of Pathaan's song Besharam Rang, Deepika Padukone is seen spending a nice time with Shah Rukh Khan's youngest song AbRam.
     

    Besharam Rang in Spain Deepika Padukone hugs Shah Rukh Khan son AbRam shares lovely moment RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 9:22 AM IST

    Pathaan, the spy thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan in the title character, has been a massive box office triumph. The Siddharth Anand-directed film, released as the fourth episode in Yash Raj Films' espionage universe, marked SRK's return to the lead roles after a four-year absence.

    Deepika Padukone played the female protagonist in Pathaan, and her performance in the film's immensely famous number 'Besharam Rang' caused quite a commotion on social media.

    Also Read: Naiyyo Lagda, first song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an ode to 90's romantic era

    The long-awaited making-of video for Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' song was just posted on Yash Raj Films' official YouTube page. The fascinating making-of video features clips from the main actors' Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, director Siddharth Anand, and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who detailed their experiences while filming the blockbuster. However, a sweet moment between Deepika and King Khan's youngest son, AbRam Khan drew our attention.

    Shah Rukh Khan detailed the filming experience in various uncharted spots in Spain in the video, and he disclosed that his children had a terrific time on the sets of Pathaan. Next, a video from the set in Spain shows Deepika Padukone holding toddler AbRam Khan while he eats a lollipop. The popular star is dressed in a crimson blanket, while the star kid is dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt.

    Also Read: MC Stan reveals how his 'motto' was to popularize 'rap' in India

    About Pathaan
    Pathaan was Shah Rukh Khan's debut film with hitmaker Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone, the female lead in the film, plays Dr. Rubina Mohsin, an ISI agent. Jim, a former RAW pitch offer who turns against the government after losing his family, was played by John Abraham. Salman Khan appeared in the film as Tiger from the much-loved film series of the same name. Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Belawadi, Ekta Kaul, Nikhat Khan, and others appeared in supporting roles.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 9:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When Marvel star Jonathan Majors watched Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR; here's what he said RBA

    When Marvel star Jonathan Majors watched Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR; here's what he said

    Valentine Day 2023: Who is Rashmika Mandanna's valentine? Actress extends wishes to fans (Video) RBA

    Valentine's Day 2023: Who is Rashmika Mandanna's valentine? Actress extends wishes to fans (Video)

    Naiyo Lagda, first song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has touched our hearts vma

    Naiyyo Lagda, first song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an ode to 90's romantic era

    'Constipated people every morning': Fans roast Salman Khan's shabby dance moves in 'Naiyo Lagda' vma

    'Bhai ka lunges ka naya variation hai': Fans roast Salman Khan's shabby dance moves in 'Naiyo Lagda'

    Rakhi Sawant reveals husband Adil Khan Durrani's girlfriend Tanu Chandel is 'pregnant' - WATCH vma

    Rakhi Sawant reveals husband Adil Khan Durrani's girlfriend Tanu Chandel is 'pregnant' - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    New Zealand declares national state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc in six regions AJR

    New Zealand declares national state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc in six regions

    When Marvel star Jonathan Majors watched Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR; here's what he said RBA

    When Marvel star Jonathan Majors watched Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR; here's what he said

    Valentine Day 2023: Who is Rashmika Mandanna's valentine? Actress extends wishes to fans (Video) RBA

    Valentine's Day 2023: Who is Rashmika Mandanna's valentine? Actress extends wishes to fans (Video)

    Valentines Day 2023: Ideas that you can use for proposing to your beloved ones

    Valentines Day 2023: Ideas that you can use for proposing to your beloved one

    Valentine Day 2023: Distinctive gifting ideas for your special ones vma

    Valentine Day 2023: Distinctive gifting ideas for your special ones

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon