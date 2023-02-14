Besharam Rang in Spain: Deepika Padukone hugs Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam, shares lovely moment

In the recently released making video of Pathaan's song Besharam Rang, Deepika Padukone is seen spending a nice time with Shah Rukh Khan's youngest song AbRam.

Pathaan, the spy thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan in the title character, has been a massive box office triumph. The Siddharth Anand-directed film, released as the fourth episode in Yash Raj Films' espionage universe, marked SRK's return to the lead roles after a four-year absence.

Deepika Padukone played the female protagonist in Pathaan, and her performance in the film's immensely famous number 'Besharam Rang' caused quite a commotion on social media.

The long-awaited making-of video for Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' song was just posted on Yash Raj Films' official YouTube page. The fascinating making-of video features clips from the main actors' Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, director Siddharth Anand, and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who detailed their experiences while filming the blockbuster. However, a sweet moment between Deepika and King Khan's youngest son, AbRam Khan drew our attention.

Shah Rukh Khan detailed the filming experience in various uncharted spots in Spain in the video, and he disclosed that his children had a terrific time on the sets of Pathaan. Next, a video from the set in Spain shows Deepika Padukone holding toddler AbRam Khan while he eats a lollipop. The popular star is dressed in a crimson blanket, while the star kid is dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt.

About Pathaan

Pathaan was Shah Rukh Khan's debut film with hitmaker Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone, the female lead in the film, plays Dr. Rubina Mohsin, an ISI agent. Jim, a former RAW pitch offer who turns against the government after losing his family, was played by John Abraham. Salman Khan appeared in the film as Tiger from the much-loved film series of the same name. Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Belawadi, Ekta Kaul, Nikhat Khan, and others appeared in supporting roles.