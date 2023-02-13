MC Stan reveals how his 'motto' was to popularize 'rap' in India

MC Stan recalls being in doubt when the Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan declared him the winner of the controversial and popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 16. He said, "I have also struggled a lot in many ways."

After creating a new record in the history of Indian television by being the first ever rapper-singer from Mumbai who won the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16, audiences and fan-favorite MC Stan whose real and raw persona won the hearts of audiences and #Mandali fans is on a new high at present.

In many ways, MC Stan also broke the record of females winning the reality show. After a long time, audiences loved and liked real and raw personality with whom even fans connected. MC Stan is a game-changer. By winning Bigg Boss 16, Stan has created new history and deserved the title.

The musician, known for tracks such as ''Basti Ka Hasti'', ''Tadipar'', and ''Gender'', also expressed gratefulness to his fans and loved ones for their unconditional love and support to him in winning the reality TV series. In a recent interview with a leading Indian digital wire agency, MC Stan opening up on his motto to popularize rap in India through the show, said, "My motto was to popularise rap. I am happy I was able to do so. I believe I was a bit famous. People knew my songs as well. But 'Bigg Boss' promoted me a lot. I am grateful for an opportunity like Bigg Boss."

He added, "I want to do songs, tours, and do something for the rap community. As an artist, I want to do everything, movies, songs, whatever work I get, I will do it. It has been eight months since I have not dropped anything. I will drop a song very soon."

On Sunday night, the 23-year-old was announced the winner of the 16th season of ''Bigg Boss'' and got awarded the prize money of Rs 31.8 lakh and a car. MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, is also a lyricist, music producer, and composer who became popular after the release of his song ''Khuja Mat'' in 2019.

During his remarkable stint on Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan got accolades for real and raw persona throughout the season. His lingo caught on with viewers and led to many memes on social media. He said, "There is a lot of struggle and hassle in the life of rappers, especially underground rappers, who do not earn much. People think they lead a fancy or lavish life. But that is not the case with everyone. I have also struggled a lot in many ways."

