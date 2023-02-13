Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Naiyyo Lagda, first song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an ode to 90's romantic era

    After much wait, the first romantic song from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out now. The song is winning the hearts of audiences and fans since its release. It gives the romantic feels of the 90s romantic bollywood era with breathtaking visuals.

    Naiyo Lagda, first song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has touched our hearts vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 7:23 PM IST

    The song Naiyo Lagda since its teaser was released, even though not fully available then, has been the de-facto love anthem of the country. And, since its release, the music number teaser has been doing rounds all over social networking sites and has upped Valentine’s day celebrations.

    The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had also announced the release of this awaited romantic number on the sets of Bigg Boss grand finale night. The fans from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss categories had waited with zeal to witness the song reveal.

    Now that the song is here, everybody is talking about it. A blissful composition by Himesh Reshammiya perfectly encapsulates the surreal chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, and we can’t seem to get enough of the on-screen couple. Himesh Reshammiya’s compositions for Salman Khan flicks have always ended up being blockbusters. Naiyyo Lagda is no exception. 

    Set in the divinely beautiful valleys around Leh and Ladakh, the romantic number hits one’s heart as soon as the first tunes waft into the air. The rough, rustic, swoon-worthy, melt-your-heart, and adorable looks of Salman hit you right in the feels. It’ll be safe to say that the way the beauty of the two valleys has got encapsulated in the lens is something unseen in the past.

    Add on to that the release of Naiyyo Lagda, which is presently winning the hearts of fans and audiences, on the grand finale of Bigg Boss, and the release recipe was nothing short of a blockbuster hit.

    Naiyo Lagda is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal have given soothing vocals to the song. A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

    Naiyyo Lagda starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out. You can also watch the song here.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 7:25 PM IST
