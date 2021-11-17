Banaras first look and poster released; team pays ode at Puneeth Rajkumar’s samadhi

Following the mega success of Bell Bottom, director Jayatheerta is gearing up to offer his next film to movie buffs. This time it is a novel love story in the form of an ultrarich film called Banaras. The movie marks the silver screen debut of Zaid Khan, the song of politician Zameer Ahmed Khan, and the first look and motion poster of the film was recently released.

What makes it particularly special is that the film’s team chose to unveil the poster at the samadhi of the late Puneeth Rajkumar as the star had previously agreed to release the same. And it is with this sentiment that the team chose to release the film’s grand motion poster at the samadhi of the Power Star. Before this, the team had also paid their respects at the grave of the late matinee idol Dr Rajkumar. Zaid Khan and leading lady Sonal Monteiro along with their team paid an ode to Puneeth at the site and reminisced his contribution to the film industry.

Meanwhile, Banaras has created a lot of curiosity with its content and promos and cinegoers are keen to watch it on the big screen. The film’s music too has created a huge buzz and the audio rights of the film have been sold for a significant sum to leading record labels Lahari and T-Series. Needless to say, the music which has been scored by Ajaneesh Lokanth has found a lot of favour amongst movie lovers.

Banaras, a pan-India release will be released across five languages. Produced by Thilakraj Ballal under the banner of National Khan Productions, the film also stars prominent actors Achyut Kumar, Sujay Shastri, Barkat Ali and Devraj amongst others.