  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Banaras first look and poster released; team pays ode at Puneeth Rajkumar’s samadhi

    Banaras has created a lot of curiosity with its content and promos and cinegoers are keen to watch it on the big screen. 
     

    Banaras first look and poster released; team pays ode at Puneeth Rajkumar's samadhi
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 4:55 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Following the mega success of Bell Bottom, director Jayatheerta is gearing up to offer his next film to movie buffs. This time it is a novel love story in the form of an ultrarich film called Banaras. The movie marks the silver screen debut of Zaid Khan, the song of politician Zameer Ahmed Khan, and the first look and motion poster of the film was recently released. 

    What makes it particularly special is that the film’s team chose to unveil the poster at the samadhi of the late Puneeth Rajkumar as the star had previously agreed to release the same. And it is with this sentiment that the team chose to release the film’s grand motion poster at the samadhi of the Power Star. Before this, the team had also paid their respects at the grave of the late matinee idol Dr Rajkumar. Zaid Khan and leading lady Sonal Monteiro along with their team paid an ode to Puneeth at the site and reminisced his contribution to the film industry. 

    Meanwhile, Banaras has created a lot of curiosity with its content and promos and cinegoers are keen to watch it on the big screen. The film’s music too has created a huge buzz and the audio rights of the film have been sold for a significant sum to leading record labels Lahari and T-Series. Needless to say, the music which has been scored by Ajaneesh Lokanth has found a lot of favour amongst movie lovers.

    Zaid Khan who is the son of politician Zameer Ahmed will be marking his silver screen debut as a lover boy in this flick. The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and the audio rights have been sold for a record amount to T-series and Lahari audio companies. Banaras, a pan-India release will be released across five languages. Produced by Thilakraj Ballal under the banner of National Khan Productions, the film also stars prominent actors Achyut Kumar, Sujay Shastri, Barkat Ali and Devraj amongst others. 

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Katrina Kaif's diet is what every bride must follow SCJ

    Katrina Kaif's diet is what every bride must follow

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya hubby lifts her up in the wedding watch video drb

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya’s hubby lifts her up in the wedding, watch video

    Squid Game takes top spot as Netflix most-watched show Red Notice Narcos Mexico in top 10 gcw

    Squid Game takes top spot as Netflix's most-watched show; Red Notice, Narcos: Mexico in top 10

    Taapsee Pannu went blindfolded for 12 hours; here's what the actress said RCB

    Taapsee Pannu went blindfolded for 12 hours; here's what the actress said

    Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini gets emotional; breaks silence for first time after husband's death RCB

    Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini gets emotional; breaks silence for first time after husband's death

    Recent Stories

    New Rezang La war memorial to honour 1962 war and Galwan Valley braves

    New Rezang La war memorial to honour 1962 war and Galwan Valley braves

    Bengaluru Tech Summit Australian PM Morrison hails India as a technological force gcw

    Bengaluru Tech Summit: Australian PM Morrison hails India as a technological force

    Astrology predictions: Will Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding last long? Read about their future RCB

    Astrology predictions: Will Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding last long? Read about their future

    Katrina Kaif's diet is what every bride must follow SCJ

    Katrina Kaif's diet is what every bride must follow

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya hubby lifts her up in the wedding watch video drb

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya’s hubby lifts her up in the wedding, watch video

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon