Baahubali fans in Kerala are eagerly waiting for April 23, the day the stars of the epic will visit Kochi as part of the upcoming film's promotion campaign.

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Nassar, director SS Rajamouli and several others from the cast and crew of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' will visit Kochi and interact with fans, ahead of the film's release on April 28.

The event will be organised by Global United Media, which distributes the Malayalam-dubbed version of Baahubali 2. The location and other details of the visit are yet to be finalised.

Baahubali 2 is set to release on over 6,500 screens worldwide on April 28.

Global United Media had organised a similar event for the first Baahubali film in Kochi two years ago, where they broke the Guinness record for the world's largest poster by unveiling a film poster that ran over 50,000 sq ft.