Ayushmann Khurrana to take break from films? Priorities singing as he collaborates with Warner Music India

Ayushmann Khurrana has signed a global recording agreement with Warner Music India, the country's top music company, to expand his reach to a global audience.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has reportedly decided to take a break from acting and focus on his music career. Now this news came to life then Ayushmann gave his fans a significant update on Instagram today about his global recording contract with a music label. Warner Music India took to Instagram to announce the good news to his fans.

The post

According to the post, Ayushmann Khurrana has signed a global recording agreement with Warner Music India, the country's top music company, to expand his reach to a global audience.

Also read: Scarlett Johansson falls prey to Deepfake? Or is the actress actually in Delhi? TRUTH HERE

Excited about the collaboration, Ayushmann Khurrana said that he always wanted to work with people who are thinking of trying something new. He wants to reach a global audience with his music, and he is convinced that working with Warner Music India would help him do so.

Songs sung by Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has lent his voice to various songs such as, 'Pani Da Rang', 'Saadi Galli Aaja', 'Nazm Nazm, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho', 'Mitti Di Khushboo' and more.