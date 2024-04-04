Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ayushmann Khurrana to take break from films? Priorities singing as he collaborates with Warner Music India

    Ayushmann Khurrana has signed a global recording agreement with Warner Music India, the country's top music company, to expand his reach to a global audience.

    Ayushmann Khurrana to take break from films? Priorities singing as he collaborates with Warner Music India RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has reportedly decided to take a break from acting and focus on his music career. Now this news came to life then Ayushmann gave his fans a significant update on Instagram today about his global recording contract with a music label. Warner Music India took to Instagram to announce the good news to his fans. 

    The post

    According to the post, Ayushmann Khurrana has signed a global recording agreement with Warner Music India, the country's top music company, to expand his reach to a global audience.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Warner Music (@warnermusic)

    Also read: Scarlett Johansson falls prey to Deepfake? Or is the actress actually in Delhi? TRUTH HERE

    Excited about the collaboration, Ayushmann Khurrana said that he always wanted to work with people who are thinking of trying something new. He wants to reach a global audience with his music, and he is convinced that working with Warner Music India would help him do so. 

    Songs sung by Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann Khurrana has lent his voice to various songs such as, 'Pani Da Rang', 'Saadi Galli Aaja', 'Nazm Nazm, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho', 'Mitti Di Khushboo' and more.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Love Grey Anatomy Is the medical drama gearing up for its 21st season Deet inside RBA

    Love 'Grey’s Anatomy'? Is the medical drama gearing up for its 21st season? Deet's inside

    Scarlett Johansson falls prey to Deepfake? Or is the actress actually in Delhi? TRUTH HERE RKK

    Scarlett Johansson falls prey to Deepfake? Or is the actress actually in Delhi? TRUTH HERE

    Deepika Padukone's 'Deewani Mastani' song gets featured on Oscars' Instagram page, Ranveer Singh reacts RKK

    Deepika Padukone's 'Deewani Mastani' song gets featured on Oscars' Instagram page, Ranveer Singh reacts

    WATCH: Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe romantically dance to 'Just The Way You Are' on their sangeet night RKK

    WATCH: Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe romantically dance to 'Just The Way You Are' on their sangeet night

    cricket Did Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik flirt with Nawal Saeed? Pakistani actress says THIS osf

    Did Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik flirt with Nawal Saeed? Pakistani actress says THIS

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka weather department predicts light drizzles amid heatwave from April 6 in THESE districts vkp

    Karnataka weather dept predicts light drizzles amid heatwave from April 6 in THESE districts

    Justice Nagarathna to assess father's precedent in industrial alcohol case; check details AJR

    Justice Nagarathna to assess father's precedent in industrial alcohol case; check details

    Love Grey Anatomy Is the medical drama gearing up for its 21st season Deet inside RBA

    Love 'Grey’s Anatomy'? Is the medical drama gearing up for its 21st season? Deet's inside

    Kerala: Assam native arrested in connection with the murder of resort employee in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Assam native arrested in connection with the murder of resort employee in Alappuzha

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-516 April 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-516 April 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon