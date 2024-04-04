Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Scarlett Johansson falls prey to Deepfake? Or is the actress actually in Delhi? TRUTH HERE

    A picture of American actress Scarlett Johansson sitting in a rickshaw in Delhi is taking rounds on the internet.

    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

    A picture of American actress Scarlett Johansson sitting in a rickshaw in Delhi is taking rounds on the internet. In the picture, Scarlett Johansson is seen seated in a red rikshaw, wearing a blue dress and smiling for the camera. It quickly went viral, generating a lot of excitement among fans.

    However, the Hollywood actress is not in Delhi and the photograph is a forgery. It's a modified version of a shot taken by a German visitor using her Instagram handle. 

    Scarlett Ingrid Johansson is an American actress and in 2018 and 2019, she was the highest-paid actress in the world, and she has appeared on Forbes' Celebrity 100 list several times. She has many films lined up for her and will be seen in 'Transformers: One', 'Bride', 'Project Artemis', 'The Jungle Book 2' and more.

