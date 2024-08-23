Ayesha Takia DELETES Instagram; accused of plastic surgery, faces MASSIVE trolling

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia has recently deleted her Instagram account following widespread trolling over her altered appearance, which many attributed to cosmetic procedures. The actress's last viral photo sparked a flurry of comments questioning her transformation, leading to her social media exit

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia recently deleted her Instagram account after facing intense trolling over her alleged cosmetic procedures. A photo of the actress, which went viral, led many fans to claim that she looked "unrecognizable." The subsequent flood of comments questioning her about any possible surgeries prompted her decision to remove her social media presence. Her Instagram page now shows a message stating, "Sorry, this page isn’t available."

In her last Instagram post, Ayesha shared a picture of herself in a blue and golden saree with pink-toned makeup, her hair styled with bangs framing her face. However, the noticeable changes in her appearance led many to express their disbelief in the comments. One individual remarked that they were shocked by the transformation and couldn’t recognize her, mentioning their previous knowledge of her undergoing plastic surgery. Another commenter questioned the authenticity of the photo.

Earlier this year, Ayesha faced criticism for her altered looks when spotted in public. She responded with a cryptic message on social media, suggesting that people's perceptions are influenced by their personal experiences rather than her actions. She also shared a selfie with a message of "Love and peace."

Ayesha Takia first gained fame with her role in the Salman Khan-starring film Wanted. Although she has been absent from the film industry for several years, she remains a beloved figure among her fans who fondly recall her past work.

Her filmography includes popular titles such as Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Dil Maange More, Socha Na Tha, Shaadi No. 1, Dor, and Pathshaala. Despite her success, she withdrew from the limelight after marrying entrepreneur Farhan Azmi in 2009, whom she had been rumored to be dating since 2005. Ayesha was only 23 at the time of her marriage to Farhan, who is a restaurateur based in Mumbai. The couple welcomed a son, Mikail, in 2013.

Ayesha’s most recent film appearance was in the romantic drama Mod, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The movie, which featured Rannvijay Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Tanvi Azmi, and Anant Mahadevan, was released on October 14, 2011.

