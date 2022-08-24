Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar back to theatres: James Cameron’s film to release in 4K ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water's release

    On September 23, Avatar will be re-released in Indian theatres. Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel, will be released on December 16 globally.

    Avatar back to theatre James Cameron film to release in 4K ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water release RBA
    Avatar, James Cameron's 2009 Hollywood blockbuster, will be re-released in Indian theatres on September 23. Avatar: The Way of Water, the first sequel to Avatar, will make its international cinema premiere on December 16, later this year, to much fanfare. 

    Fans can go back in time and see Avatar on the big screen again before the sequel's debut. Avatar is getting a theatrical re-release worldwide, and fans in India will be able to see it in theatres next month.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the date of the re-release of Cameron's Avatar, writing, "AVATAR' RETURNS TO INDIAN CINEMAS ON 23 SEPT 2022... #JamesCameron’s #AcademyAward winning 2009 epic adventure #Avatar will re-release in #Indian *cinemas* on 23 Sept 2022... Its sequel #Avatar: #TheWayOfWater will release in #India on 16 Dec 2022 (sic)."

    The film producers have decided to celebrate the oncoming brilliance of Avatar: The Way of Water with a re-release of the first instalment in theatres. The film is set to return to theatres in stunning 4K HDR.

    The film's official synopsis reads, "Jake, who is paraplegic, replaces his twin on the Na'vi inhabited Pandora for a corporate mission. After the natives accept him as one of their own, he must decide where his loyalties lie." 

    About the Avatar sequel: 
    Avatar: The Way of Water is the title of the anticipated Avatar sequel. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Na'vi Neytiri, respectively, as the tale centres on the two main characters, their families, and the lengths they would go to protect one other. 

    The teaser video concentrates on Jake and Neytiri and contains stunning vistas of Pandora's vivid blue ocean, both above and below the surface. There were also new whale-like animals, including Toruk, the fabled flying creature introduced in the previous film.

     

