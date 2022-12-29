Avatar 2 Box Office Report: Film to replace RRR as India’s second-highest grosser; earns $1 billion globally

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: James Cameron's film "The Way of Water" was a big hit in India and worldwide. Despite fresh releases, it has remained a popular option for moviegoers, with solid ticket sales.

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is yet another landmark picture. The film has been a box-office success both abroad and in India. Despite being released nearly a decade after Avatar, the sequel has managed to gather traction and remain the top pick of moviegoers. Avatar 2's ticket sales have been mostly unaffected despite fresh Hollywood and Bollywood films.

Avatar 2 Box Office Report India

Speaking of India, Avatar - The Way Of Water also makes money at the box office on day 13. According to Box Office India, the picture earned in the double digits on its second Tuesday. According to reports, the picture grossed slightly more than 10 crore nett. This brings the film's total earnings to more than 268 crore nett. Based on these data, it won't be surprising if the picture enters the Rs 300 crore club before the holiday season.

The ticket sales for Avatar: The Way of Water surpass $1 billion.

James Cameron's long-delayed sequel to 2009'Avatar,' which remains the highest-grossing film of all time with $2.97 billion in worldwide earnings, has so far grossed $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million internationally, bringing its global tally to $1.025 billion. It has eclipsed 'Jurassic World Dominion' to become the year's second top-grossing film, and the third biggest of the epidemic period.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' has sailed over $1 billion in global ticket sales in just 14 days, making it the fastest film this year to do so. Only three films released in 2022 broke the billion-dollar barrier. Aside from 'The Way of Water,' the other two films are Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' (which took 31 days to break the record) and Chris Pratt's 'Jurassic World Dominion' (which took more than four months to join the club).

According to 'Variety,' nine films released in 2019 have grossed more than $1 billion globally. 'The Way of Water' is the fastest film to reach the top spot since 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in 2021, which took 12 days.