Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding called OFF? Here's what dad Suniel Shetty has to say

Athiya Shetty, a Bollywood actress, and KL Rahul frequently make news of their relationship and rumoured engagement. According to recent reports, they were expected to get married in three months. Suneil Shetty, the actress's father, has now responded to the rumours. Radio Mirchi questioned the actor if the family had begun planning, to which he responded, "No, nothing has been planned yet!"

According to media reports, Athiya and Rahul are already making extensive preparations for their impending nuptials, which are expected to take place within the next three months. According to reports, the two families recently got together and went to the home that Athiya and Rahul would be moving into. "Recently, Rahul's parents visited Mumbai to meet Athiya's family. The couple and their family went to the new home where they would soon be relocating to check out the progress. In Mumbai, the wedding is anticipated to take place within the next three months. Every aspect of the wedding, which will be a lavish event for both families, has been planned by the bride herself, according to a source cited by the news portal.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Couple to say 'I DO' within 3 months, preparations underway

Over three years have passed since Athiya and Rahul started dating. When KL Rahul joined the Shetty family to the premiere of Ahan Shetty's directorial debut Tadap, they made their friendship well known. That was also the couple's first time appearing in public together. Rahul had also travelled with Athiya to Germany for his procedure.

Also Read: Video: Here's how Malaika Arora reduces her emotional stress

Suniel Shetty had already shown his affection for Rahul. The actor confessed to a media website that KL Rahul is his favourite actor. "Times have changed; therefore they must determine what they want to do. Beta dono hi responsibility hai beti aur (My daughter and son are both responsible people). They should make the choice, in my opinion. They will always have my blessings, the star reportedly said.