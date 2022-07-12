Video: Here's how Malaika Arora reduces her emotional stress

Fans are aware of Malaika Arora's passion for yoga and physical health. The fashionista frequently uses social media to nudge her fans toward a fit lifestyle. Following suit, Malaika began a brand-new week by suggesting a clear yet potent yoga stance that can assist one lower emotional tension. Maliaka just released a new video of Chaiyya Chaiyya celebrity doing a yoga stance while on all fours. She then makes an upward and downward push with her back while she breathes in and out.

Malaika Arora promises that this straightforward position may assist one in relaxing and reducing their tension in no time, and it's quick to learn and simple to do.

Yoga is good for the body and the psyche, Malaika said while uploading the video. If you are anything like me, you probably start thinking about the next week on Monday. You consider all you need to accomplish as well as what you must do to complete it. Stress arises as a result of this. Any time of day and any position may greatly reduce tension and promote relaxation. This week, give it a try and let me know whether you felt more at ease.

While she has dedicated her Monday to exercise, the Bollywood actress had a great time over the weekend with her female friends. She posted a humorous reel video on Instagram to offer followers a sneak peek at her crazy Sunday. Malaika earlier referred to it as a "Sunday mayhem with my gurls" when uploading the video.



Malaika Arora is renowned for her gorgeous fashion choices in addition to her yoga-related postings. By providing her fans the ultimate red carpet feel, one quick scroll through her Instagram page demonstrates to her followers that she can fit into any outfit. She formerly appeared as a judge on India's Best Dancer, a dance reality TV programme, with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

