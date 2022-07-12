Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Couple to say 'I DO' within 3 months, preparations underway

    First Published Jul 12, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been romantically together for over three years. Last year, they declared their love to the world, and now they are planning to tie the knot in next three months

    Photo Courtesy: Athiya Shetty's Instagram

    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been romantically together for a while. The two frequently make headlines for their relationship, and long-running wedding rumours also surround them. According to recent rumours, however, Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul are now preparing to wed within the next three months.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Athiya Shetty's Instagram

    Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are reportedly planning to wed within the next three months, and elaborate preparations are already underway. According to reports, the two families recently got together and went to the home that Athiya and Rahul would be moving into. 

    Photo Courtesy: Athiya Shetty's Instagram

    "Recently, Rahul's parents visited Mumbai to meet Athiya's family. The couple and their family went to the new home where they would soon be relocating to check out the progress.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Athiya Shetty's Instagram

    In Mumbai, the wedding is anticipated to take place within the next three months. Every aspect of the wedding, which will be a lavish event for both families, has been planned by the bride herself, according to a source cited by the news portal.

    Photo Courtesy: Athiya Shetty's Instagram

    Over three years have passed since Athiya and Rahul started dating. When KL Rahul joined the Shetty family to the premiere of Ahan Shetty's directorial debut Tadap, they made their friendship well known. That was also the couple's first time appearing in public together.

    Photo Courtesy: Athiya Shetty's Instagram

    In April of this year, there were also rumours of their upcoming nuptials. It was stated back then that the couple will get married in December. She is my daughter, and she will be married at some point, Suniel Shetty said in response to the rumours later. The sooner my son marries, the better in my opinion. Also Read: Where is KGF actor Yash? What is he doing these days? Read details of Yash 19

    Photo Courtesy: Athiya Shetty's Instagram

    They can decide. I adore KL Rahul, so far as he is concerned. And because things have changed, it is up to them to determine what they want to do. Also Read: Shiva Rajkumar's net worth, salary, family, education and more

    Photo Courtesy: Athiya Shetty's Instagram

    Beta dono hi responsibility hai beti aur (My daughter and son are both responsible people). They should make the choice, in my opinion. For them, my blessings are always available. Also Read: 11 SEXY Pictures: Esha Gupta goes BRALESS in hot backless gown

