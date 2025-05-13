Bollywood actress Asin and husband Rahul Sharma have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Asin delivered the baby on October 24. Rahul is the founder of Micromax.

The couple, who tied the knot last year in January, managed to keep the pregnancy hush-hush.

The couple confirmed the news in a statement and also in their Instagram page. Rahul shared the happy news on his Twitter handle as he wrote, “Ecstatic to announce that Asin & I have been blessed with an Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love & wishes.”

"We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today. The last nine months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our wellwishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support," the statement read.

The couple tied the knot last year on January 19 in a Christian wedding ceremony followed by Hindu rituals near Delhi.

Akshay Kumar has also shared a picture where we see the baby in his arms and the image caption reads, “One joy which is completely unmatched…congratulations to my dearest friends Asin and @rahulsharma on the arrival of their little angel .”



Asin's "Khiladi 786" co-star Akshay Kumar played a cupid for the pair. The actor, who is close friends with both Asin and Rahul, introduced them to each other at London airport. Akshay also served as Rahul's best man at the low-key ceremony.

Post her marriage, Asin quit her successful acting career. The 31-year-old actor was last seen in 2015 comedy, All Is Well, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Supriya Pathak.

(With inputs from PTI)

