    Watch: As Alia Bhatt tries to fix Ranbir Kapoor’s hair, he pushes her hand; here’s how netizens reacted

    A video of ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been doing rounds on social media. In the video, Alia is seen fixing Ranbir’s hair, but the latter pushes her hand. The two were spotted outside the Dharma office in Mumbai on Wednesday.

    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious project ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has been minting good money at the box office, both on the domestic, as well as international front. The lead pair of the movie, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with the film’s director went to Gujarat to seek the blessings of Lord Somnath for the success of the film.

    Amidst this, a video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has been doing rounds on social media. Shared by one paparazzi, the video is from Wednesday when the ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ team including Alia, Nagarjuna, Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji were spotted outside the Dharma office. As the ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ team posed for pictures, Alia Bhatt was seen fixing Ranbir Kapoor’s hair. As Alia was fixing her hair, Ranbir softly pushed her hand away.

    Soon after the video was shared online, social media users started commenting on the video. One of the users wrote: "What's the people problem he just okk with that ..she isn't showing love or something...i think something is there in his hair she tried to remove it...rk doesn't do anything in public, then public says he doesn't love her..if she does, the public says is overacting wtf (sic)."

    Another user commented saying, "Boys never allow their girls to style their hair they think we will ruin it (sic)", "The he removed her hand (sic)", "Boys don't allow anyone to touch their hair.. Fact (sic).”

    The film stars of the movie Brahmastra  Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna play pivotal roles in the film. The film is the first instalment in the traverse universe created by Ayan Mukerji. On Wednesday, Alia, Nagarjuna and Ayan were spotted outside the Dharma office in Khar.

