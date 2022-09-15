Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor make some exciting revelations on Karan Johar’s how

    In the latest episode of Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’, Anil kapok and Varun Dawan discuss infidelity in a relationship, nepotism, and more.

    Koffee With Karan 7 Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor make some exciting revelations on Karan Johar how sur
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 3:01 PM IST

    The latest episode of Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ is here! Taking the seats on the couch are actors Varun Dawan and Anil Kapoor, an on-screen father and son duo in the movie ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. The duo were seen discussing relationships, nepotism, cheating on a partner, marriage, etc. Here are some juicy revelations that the stars made on the show:

    Karan Johar talks about his break-up: After much pushing from Varun Dhawan, Karan revealed his most recent breakup and mentioned that his ‘Student of the Year’ actor supported him throughout the relationship.

    Varun Dhawan on Alia Bhatt: Varun revealed that he considers his co-star Alia Bhatt as a competition. Varun said, “The only person I feel equally competitive with is Alia Bhatt.” “As a society, we must start accepting that our female leads can also be bigger than heroes. With Alia Bhatt's smashing big openings, as a male actor, I seek inspiration from that and aspire to do it too as a performer,” he added. He also mentioned that he was insecure because her movie ‘Highway’ was released before his movie ‘Badlapur’.
     
    Varun Dhawan is doubtful of his capabilities: When he wasn’t offered a role in Karan Johar’s movies, he used to question his ability no matter who was cast. He said, “It made me think, am I slipping in my game? Have I not created that good body of work or image as an actor for Karan to consider me in his films? Sometimes it was also along the lines of why Karan thinks I can’t do these roles. For me, it is more in terms of introspection of my competencies. It never leads to me feeling envious or defeated by your selection. I take it as an opportunity to analyse where I can improve.”

    Anil Kapoor stalking Shah Rukh Khan: When asked about the celebrities he stays with on social media, he replied, “Shah Rukh Khan. He is less on social media, but less is always more.” Varun suggested Disha Patani and Neha Sharma’s names, to which he later replied, “I have worked with Disha Patani; she looks stunning, she has got a great body, and when you have a great body, then why not flaunt it.”

    Anil Kapoor on feeling jealous of Jackie Shroff: Anil Kapoor revealed that he was jealous of Jackie Shroff back in the starting stages of his career. He said, "Jackie Shroff, despite being an outsider, had become an A-lister as soon as he signed a Shubhash Ghai film”. He admitted that he felt jealous of his success and added by saying, Jackie became a huge, huge success, and I remember it so well that on sets, when people came to take his autographs, Jackie asked me to sign the autograph book as well and that was amazing."

