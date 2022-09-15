Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: After Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi Police summons Nora Fatehi again

    Nora Fatehi has once again been summoned by the EOW wing of the Delhi police. The actor was last grilled by the police early this month on September 2. Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandes was questioned by the police for eight hours.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

    Actor Nora Fatehi has once again been summoned by the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Nora will be questioned by the investigating officers on Thursday, per reports. Previously, Nora was questioned by the police on September 2.

    This comes a day after actor Jacqueline Fernandez was quizzed by the police on Wednesday for over eight hours. Jacqueline was given three notices by the EOW, after which she reached the EOW's office at around 11:20 am on Wednesday.

    As per reports, Jacqueline Fernandez was grilled by the cops with over 100 questions. Since Jacqueline did not give clear answers to the cops, which is why she will be called for questioning again. Reports are further suggestive that Jacqueline claimed that it was in her knowledge that Sukesh is associated with event management. Special CP of Crime Branch Ravindra Yadav and Joint CP Chhaya Sharma of EOW were also present during the interrogation.

    Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrasekhar are being questioned in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. He conned a businessman’s wife while being lodged in the Tihar jail, saying that he would help her husband come out of jail while pretending to be a top government official. The money that the conman extorted was allegedly used to give expensive gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey, opposite actor Akshay Kumar. She will once again be sharing the screen space with Akshay in the upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’. As for Nora Fatehi, she is presently being seen as a judge on the dance reality TV show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’. Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar are the other two judges on the show.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 1:00 PM IST
