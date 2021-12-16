  • Facebook
    Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, posts FIRST VIDEO on social media since Aryan Khan’s drug case; watch

    Gauri Khan has shared her first post on her social media, two months after her son Aryan Khan’s Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case. Here is what she posted.

    Shah Rukh Khan wife Gauri Khan posts FIRST VIDEO on social medial since Aryan Khan drug case
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 10:20 AM IST
    When Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son, Aryan Khan, was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in October, the Khan family had vanished from social media, in terms of putting up any posts on their handles. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan had not put up a single post on their wedding anniversary, Aryan Khan’s release from jail on bail, Shah Rukh’s birthday, Gauri’s birthday or any other occasion. Even though their daughter Suhana Khan did share a few posts, especially on Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan’s birthdays, Shah Rukh and Gauri had maintained their distance from social media for obvious reasons.

    Now, after over two months, Gauri Khan has put up a new post on her Instagram handle. So, what’s the post? Did she put up a family picture or photographs of her three kids – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam? Well, it is none. Gauri Khan has put up a video on her social media which has to do with fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock for their label ‘Falguni Shane Peacock’.

    ALSO READ: Year-ender 2021: Aryan Khan drug case to Raj Kundra’s arrest, Bollywood controversies that shook 2021

    Falguni and Shane Peacock are launching their new store in Hyderabad. For the interiors, they got the best person on board, and it is none other than Gauri Khan herself. Taking it on her Instagram handle, Gauri shared a video of the collaboration between her venture and the designers’ new Hyderbad store. Gauri’s ‘Gauri Khan Designs’ has done the interiors for Falguni and Shane Peacock’s new store. In the reel, Gauri is first seen discussing ideas and designs, and later the video jumps to the store which is now ready for the launch.

    You can see the video here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

    Meanwhile, Gauri’s son, Aryan Khan had filed a petition with the Bombay High Court seeking modification in the conditions laid by the court for his bail. The plea for modification was accepted by Justice Nitin Sambre on Wednesday.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan drugs case: Bombay High Court allows bail condition modification; no oppose from NCB

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 10:33 AM IST
