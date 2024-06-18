Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ARRESTED! Justin Timberlake to be arraigned in Sag Harbor; charged with DWI in the Hamptons

    Pop star Justin Timberlake is set to be arraigned on Tuesday in Sag Harbor, New York, following his arrest for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons on Monday night. Timberlake, who has previously spoken about his struggles with alcohol, is currently on tour with upcoming concerts in Chicago and New York City later this month

    Pop star Justin Timberlake is set to be arraigned on Tuesday after being arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, New York. The arrest occurred on Monday night in Sag Harbor, and Timberlake will appear in court in the same community, according to local officials and a report by Newsday.

    Timberlake, who has previously opened up about his struggles with excessive drinking, shared his journey toward recovery and self-care on Oprah’s Master Class last year. He spoke about seeking help for his addiction and making positive changes in his life, as reported by Singersroom.

    On October 2022, Justin Timberlake celebrated 10 years of marriage with his wife Jessica Biel. He had previously dated Cameron Diaz.

    Currently on tour, Timberlake has upcoming concerts scheduled in Chicago at the United Center on June 21 and 22, and in New York City at Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26.

