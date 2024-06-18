'Sarfira' trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming movie to release on THIS date; Read on

In the eagerly awaited film 'Sarfira', Akshay Kumar portrays Vir Matre, a determined common man striving to introduce affordable air travel in India. Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, the movie promises a compelling narrative inspired by real events, encouraging audiences to pursue their dreams against all odds

Akshay Kumar unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of his forthcoming film 'Sarfira' on Tuesday via social media. The movie features him in the role of Vir Matre, a common man determined to revolutionize the aviation industry by offering affordable air travel to the masses. Set against the backdrop of his struggles stemming from modest beginnings, the film is said to be inspired by a remarkable true story.

Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, known for her work on films such as the bilingual 'Irudhi Suttru' and 'Saala Khadoos' as well as the National Award-winning 'Soorarai Pottru', 'Sarfira' promises to resonate with audiences through its compelling narrative. It encourages viewers to dare to dream big and pursue their ambitions relentlessly, despite daunting obstacles.

Akshay Kumar expressed his personal connection to the project, stating, 'This film is very close to my heart. 'Sarfira' isn't just about aiming high; it's about shattering barriers, overcoming all odds, and having faith in oneself even in the face of skepticism. This role and film are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me, and I hope it inspires everyone who watches it to never give up on their dreams.'

About the film

The film, produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), in collaboration with South Indian stars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), is slated for release on July 12.

