Priyanka Chopra remembers her father on his death anniversary by sharing an old photo and saying she misses him every day.

Actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a moment to honour the memory of her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, marking twelve years since his passing with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

On her Instagram handle, the actress shared a throwback photo from her childhood, capturing a joyful moment with her father.

The image, likely taken during a family vacation, shows a young Priyanka smiling by his side, radiating the father-daughter bond the two shared.

Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Miss you every day, Dad."



Dr Ashok Chopra, a physician and a former Indian Army doctor, passed away in 2013 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

His passing left a profound impact on Priyanka, who has often credited her father as a pillar of strength in her life.

In past interviews, she has openly spoken about the enduring presence of grief in her life, revealing how she channelled that pain into her performances on screen.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to appear in the upcoming action-thriller 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, followed by the period drama 'The Bluff'.

She will also star in the second season of Amazon's spy series 'Citadel'.

Priyanka also has a movie with filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film is tentatively titled 'SSMB29'.



