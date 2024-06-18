Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's haldi ceremony date REVEALED; celebration set to be an intimate affair

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to tie the knot on June 23, with pre-wedding festivities already underway. Their intimate haldi ceremony is scheduled for June 20 at Sonakshi's new home in Bandra, reflecting their desire for a close-knit celebration amidst family and friends

After much anticipation, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are gearing up to exchange vows on June 23. The pre-wedding festivities have already kicked off, starting with what appears to be a lively bachelorette party shared by Sonakshi on Instagram. Her celebration included close friends like Huma Qureshi and Zaheer’s sister Sanam.

Adding to the excitement, the couple will host their haldi ceremony on June 20. The intimate event will take place at Sonakshi’s new residence in Bandra, which she recently purchased after moving out from her parents’ home. The guest list is limited to fewer than 50 close friends and family members, chosen deliberately to maintain an intimate atmosphere.

"Since they began planning their wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer were clear about keeping their festivities exclusive to their inner circle and concluding with a grand reception to include industry friends," a source revealed.

Breaking away from tradition, Sonakshi has opted for a minimalist ambiance and unique decor for her haldi ceremony, departing from the typical yellow and pink themes. "She has shared specific decor preferences with the planners to ensure a distinct setting," the insider added.

