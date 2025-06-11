- Home
Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic home Mannat is undergoing a grand renovation, while the superstar and his family shift to a posh duplex. Meanwhile, SRK gears up for his next big film, King, set for 2026
Mannat’s Grand Makeover:
Shah Rukh Khan's iconic residence, Mannat, is currently undergoing a major renovation. Gauri Khan, who has taken charge of designing the space herself, shared in an interview, that the revamp is ongoing and is expected to be completed by 2026. She mentioned that the transformation would shape up within the coming year.
Temporary Relocation:
During the renovation period, the Khan family — Shah Rukh, Gauri, and their children Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam — have temporarily moved to a rented duplex in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill area, Bandra. They have leased two luxury apartments in Puja Casa, a property owned by producer Vashu Bhagnani. Reports suggest that the total lease cost is approximately ₹8.67 crore over three years, with a monthly rent of around ₹24 lakh.
SRK’s Upcoming Project – King:
Professionally, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next big film titled King, where he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand and promises a star-studded cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, and others in key roles.
Release and Role Details:
King is scheduled to release in the final quarter of 2026, sometime between October and December. In the film, SRK will play the role of a lethal assassin, engaged in a high-stakes clash with Abhishek Bachchan’s character, marking an intense and dramatic face-off on screen.