Prateik Babbar celebrates 3rd anniversary with girlfriend Priya Bannerjee; kisses her in an adorable video

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee marked their 3rd anniversary with an adorable video on Instagram, reflecting their cherished moments. Priya's video, featuring romantic gestures and a heartfelt letter, garnered warm wishes from fellow actors and fans---by Amrita Ghosh

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee recently celebrated their third anniversary as a couple, and the actress shared an endearing video on Instagram to mark the occasion. The video captures the intimate and cherished moments that the pair has shared over the past three years.

Prateik Babbar started his stint in the Hindi film industry as an Assistant Director but eventually, his talent in acting was recognised and he debuted succesfully in the Imran Khan- Genelia D'souza starring 'Jaane tu...ya Jaane na'. Being the son to the talented Smita Patil and actor-politician Raj Babbar, Prateik showcased his talented genes and ability which further solidified his position in the film industry.

However, his relationship with Rana Naidu actress Priya Banerjee also captured the spotlight. Their affection for each other is evident through the affectionate images they share on their respective social media profiles. Although they formally announced their relationship on Valentine's Day, they had been together long before that revelation. Recently, the couple reached a significant milestone in their journey together, prompting them to share their joy on Instagram.

Priya Banerjee commemorated the occasion by posting a heartwarming video that highlights their private and tender moments from the past three years. The video begins with Priya entering a room adorned with rose petals, and it also features a glimpse of a heartfelt letter that Prateik had penned for her. The video culminates in a photograph of the couple sharing a kiss. Accompanying the video, Priya penned a caption that read, "Happy 3 soulmate."

ALSO READ: R Madhavan reviews 'The Vaccine War', says Vivek Agnihotri's film makes you 'euphoric'

The romantic video elicited a flood of affectionate responses from netizens. Fellow actors such as Elli Avrram and Sayani Gupta extended their well wishes to the couple. Elli playfully commented, "Omg, upon seeing those rose petals, I thought a proposal had taken place! Happy 3 years to you guys." Sayani chimed in with, "Best ever! Love you both so much!"

In an interview, Priya disclosed the story of how their relationship began. She revealed that they were initially friends, introduced through mutual acquaintances. The two quickly formed a strong connection due to their shared personalities and interests. Priya described them as like-minded individuals who enjoy both work and relaxation, often preferring the comfort of home.

ALSO READ: Lauren Gottlieb, ABCD 2 star gets engaged to beau Tobias Jones post a dreamy proposal in Aruba