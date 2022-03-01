  • Facebook
    Anupamaa: Shah family’s overjoyed with Kinjal’s pregnancy

    In the latest episode of Anupamaa, while the Shah family rejoices the news of Kinjal’s pregnancy, an inconsolable Anupamaa cries for not revealing about her and Anuj.

    Anupamaa Shah family is overjoyed with Kinjal pregnancy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
    The previous episode of Anupamaa showed Kinjal falling unconscious, concerning everyone. And so, the Tuesday episode begins with Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) telling Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguli) how she wanted to break the pregnancy news to her as her birthday gift but almost ruins it for her. Upon hearing this, Anupamaa tells Kinjal how happy she is about becoming a grandmother. She instantly remembers the time when she was pregnant with Paritosh for the first time and all the emotions that she felt at that time.

    On the other hand, unaware of the pregnancy, the rest of the members of the Shah family are worried about Kinjal’s health. Anupamaa goes to them and starts dancing in joy, confusing all of them. She then tells them that Kinjal is pregnant.

    Soon, everyone starts the celebration. In the meantime, Anuj tells GK about how he will become a grandfather even before becoming Anupamaa’s husband. While everyone is celebrating, Anupamaa realises that she did not tell everyone about her decision of marrying Anuj, which he may have been expecting to hear.

    A little later, after all the celebrations and congratulations to the soon-to-become parents, the family asks Anupamaa about the announcement she was going to make before Kinjal fainted. And instead of talking about Anuj, she tells everyone about her dance academy’s website going live.

    Meanwhile, Anupamaa tells the family that she wants to make bhog for Lord Krishna and thus goes out to buy something. AS she steps out, her eyes are filled with tears for not being able to confess her feelings for Anuj.

    The precap of the next episode shows Anupamaa crying inconsolably while Anuj tries to comfort her. While he tells her that she didn’t do anything wrong since becoming a grandmother is bigger news, Anupamaa cuts him in between and tells him that he wants to marry him. On hearing this, Anuj brings the sindoor and says that he cannot wait. The two instantly hug each other. 

    Anupamaa is produced by Shahi Productions Private Limited, co-owned by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi. The serial aired on Star Plus, stars actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
