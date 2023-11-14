Anniversary special: When Ranveer Singh said, 'I am lucky to have Deepika Padukone in my life'

In August 2012, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating and the couple then announced their engagement in October 2018, and later married on November 14, 2023.

On November 14, 2023, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. The duo has been together for over a decade and has constantly set relationship goals with Ranveer openly expressing his love for Deepika. Now that the power couple are celebrating their special day, let us recall when Ranveer in an interview revealed that he understood Deepika was the one for him only six months into their relationship.

When questioned about the moment he discovered Deepika Padukone was the one during an interview, Ranveer Singh said, "About six months into the relationship, I knew she was the one. I cultivated the connection appropriately, and it has now been six years. She's incredible, really gorgeous. She's a natural force, and I realized it very quickly."

When it was said that Deepika is lucky to have him, the 'Gully Boy' actor laughed it off. He modestly replied that he considers himself fortunate to have her. He was certain she was the lady he would marry and the mother of his children.

He disclosed that he had been seriously considering marriage for about three years and that he was only waiting for the appropriate moment, guaranteeing her that they would tie the knot the moment she indicated the desire to do so.

In August 2012, Ranveer Singh began his 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' co-star Deepika Padukone, The couple then announced their engagement in October 2018, and in the very next month, they married at Lake Como, Italy, in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj (Singh's paternal grandfather was Sikh) rituals.