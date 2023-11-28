Animal: Telangana minister Malla Reddy courts controversy at pre-release event; says 'Telugu will rule...''

Team Animal, along with some special guests, graced the pre-release event of the highly anticipated movie in Hyderabad. In addition to the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, the event was attended by superstar Mahesh Babu and renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli. However, the highlight of the evening turned out to be the presence of Telangana's Labor and Employment Minister, Malla Reddy.

The pre-release event, organized by the makers of Animal, gathered a star-studded audience, with the likes of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli adding to the glamour. Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor of the film, was also present at the event. Nevertheless, the spotlight shifted to Minister Malla Reddy, who sparked controversy with his remarks about 'Telugu rule over India.'

Taking the stage, Malla Reddy addressed Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, stating, "Ranbir ji, I want to tell you one thing. In the next five years, our Telugu people will completely rule over India, Bollywood, and Hollywood." The minister went on to suggest that Ranbir would eventually have to relocate to Hyderabad within a year. "You will also say that Bombay has become old. Bengaluru traffic jammed. There is only one city in India, and that is Hyderabad," he added. Malla Reddy also commended Telugu actors Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, as well as Animal directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Rashmika Mandanna.

The remarks made by Minister Malla Reddy triggered a mixed response on Twitter, with some users expressing embarrassment over the statements. However, others commended Ranbir Kapoor for maintaining his composure and smiling through the situation. One Twitter user acknowledged the political context, stating, "For all Hindi-speaking friends, he is a politician. They want votes. Take it with a pinch of salt." Another user urged unity, emphasizing that Hindi audiences appreciate South actors and their films without discrimination.

As the controversy unfolded, social media was abuzz with discussions about the event. The film, Animal, is scheduled for release on December 1 and features a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor. With an A-rating and a runtime of 3.20 hours, the movie has generated significant anticipation among audiences.

