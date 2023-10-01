Animal: Ranbir Kapoor cuts payment for THIS reason

The teaser of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movie ‘Animal’ has sparked excitement among his fans and cinehphiles alike. The expectations from the movie after the teaser release has gone so high that fans believe it would be Ranbir’s best role ever. In the midst of all the accolades, its being reported that the actor has decided to cut his movie payment to boost production cost. As per a Pinkvilla report, Ranbir Kapoor's current market rate stands at around Rs 70 crore per movie. Nevertheless, he has opted to reduce his fee by a significant "50 percent" as a gesture of support to the producers of 'Animal,' Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The reports say that Ranbir Kapoor will currently charge 30-35 crores for the movie and will only get his remaining share if the movie performs well at the box office.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga(known for his previous movie “Kabir Singh”), the “Animal” also stars Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol

Initially scheduled for an August release, the movie 'Animal' was set for a face-off with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2,' Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2,' and Rajinikanth's 'Jailer.' However, the director postponed the film's release due to pending post-production tasks.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga stated - “Why we are not able to release the film on August 11? The only reason is the quality. It might sound like a generic answer, generic reply but the fact is only quality… For example, there are seven songs in the film, when seven songs multiply into five languages it becomes 35 songs. 35 songs, different set of lyricists, different set of singers, it’s going to take a little more time than what I actually planned for,”