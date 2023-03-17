Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday-Chunky Panday's performance at Alanna's wedding wins hearts, Shah Rukh-Gauri spotted as well

    Ananya Panday won the hearts of guests with her killer dance moves alongside her father, Chunky Panday, on the iconic song Saat Samundar Paar. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan were spotted enjoying Alanna Panday's wedding reception bash as well.

    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    Ananya Panday is of the most famous and renowned actresses from the new generation in Bollywood. She grabs all the spotlight for her fashion game, film choices, and alleged rumors and link-ups. 

    But from the past few days, she made it to the headlines for her stunning fashion game at her cousin Alanna Panday's star-studded wedding. Yesterday for the wedding function, the actress chose to flaunt her desi-girl avatar and sizzled in a light-blue saree. 

    An inside dance video from the wedding ceremony, where the Gehraiyaan star stole the show with her thumka and smooth moves alongside father Chunky Panday, went viral on Instagram. A well-known paparazzo account dropped the video on his official Instagram handle. In the video, Ananya Panday dances with her brother Ahaan Panday on the iconic Bollywood song Saat Samundar Paar.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Later, Chunky Panday himself joins his daughter, and the father-daughter duo ensures to entertain all the guests who cannot stop hooting for this duo. A video from Alanna and Ivor McCrae's wedding reception bash is going viral on Instagram shows Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehta performing to the cult and iconic song I am the best from Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. The crowd cheered for them, and Shah Rukh and Gauri also enjoyed the dance from the sidelines. Shah Rukh Khan was wearing a white shirt with a black blazer and matching formal pants.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Ananya Panday recently wrapped up Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller film. The pictures from the set got everyone excited about the film. Apart from this film, she has also wrapped up Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aadarsh Gourav. Ananya also has Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

