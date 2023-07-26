Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's romantic retreat takes Instagram by storm; View pictures

    Actress Amy Jackson and boyfriend Ed Westwick's romantic tour in India, from Mumbai to Udaipur, has captivated fans as they share delightful moments on Instagram, enjoying the sights and experiences of the city of Lakes

    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    Actress Amy Jackson is on a tour in India with her boyfriend Ed Westwick and she has been sharing pictures of her experiences with her Instagram family. Last week she toured some popular places in Mumbai, and this week she is in Udaipur, the city of Lakes. If their Instagram pictures are to be believed, Amy and Ed are seem to be having an enjoyable holiday. Their romantic pictures and lovely posts are taking social media to storm and fans cannot help but gush over their photos.

    Photos Shared by Amy on Instagram

    Amy Jackson and her boyfriend, Ed Westwick, are presently enjoying their time off together in India. They are currently in Udaipur, where they are having a gala time. The actress used her social media platforms to post images of herself. Amy posted several photos on her Instagram account, including one that showed Ed lounging around in their hotel room while wearing a white bathrobe robe. Another picture that Amy posted shows the two having a delicious breakfast together, which was another highlight of their time spent together. One of Amy's posts featured a picture that she took that showed the stunning scenery of Udaipur. She wrote in her journal, "Long, lazy monsoon mornings (sic)," expressing how much she adored the mornings during the rainy season in Udaipur.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

    Amy also took the time to respond to the comments left by her admirers on the post that she made on Instagram. Amy thanked fans for their kind words and expressed the couple's adoration for the state of Rajasthan in response to the greeting they received from another admirer. Amy expressed her appreciation to the person who had just praised her appearance and hoped she and Ed had a fun day. The fan had also wished them well. She also engaged in conversation with a fan who gushed over the city of Udaipur, describing it as "truly magical," during their time together.

    On the other hand, Ed too posted quite a few pictures captioning the post as “Maharaja vibes” which means that they are getting kingly treatment in the Royal state of Rajasthan.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick)

    Amy Jackson publicly acknowledged her relationship with Ed Westwick in June 2022 by posting a photo of herself together on Instagram. Ed is well known for his performance as the playboy Chuck Bass in the long-running and critically acclaimed television series "Gossip Girl," which aired on the CW Network from 2007 to 2012. In addition, he had a starring role in the sitcom "White Gold." Ed made his first appearance in a cinematic role in the 2006 release of "Children of Men," which marked the beginning of his acting career.

